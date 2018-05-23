Iraq War veteran's service dog returns home after being hit by car

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A service dog belonging to an Iraq War veteran has returned home after being hit by a car and severely injured.

Josh Whitney's dog, Harleigh, was hit by a car Friday night.

She was treated at Small Animal Clinic and the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital for a severe open fracture of her right leg. The leg had to be amputated.

She was in shock and had injuries to her lungs and chest.

Whitney said he is grateful for donations from the community and a grant from the College of Veterinary Medicine K9 Officer Down Fund to pay for Harleigh's recovery and treatment.