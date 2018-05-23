Allerton Park has raised close to $3 million of $8 million goal

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois' Allerton Park and Retreat Center has raised $2.9 million of the $8 million goal to re-purpose buildings for public use.

The goal is to still keep the structures historically accurate.

They hope to raise the full amount over four years.

The latest fundraising campaign at the University of Illinois' Allerton Park and Retreat Center has a goal of re-purposing buildings for public use while keeping those structures historically accurate.

Park director Derek Peterson said officials have already raised $2.9 million toward the goal of $8 million over four years.

This campaign is for phase two of the park's master plan.

Phase three would involve the construction of new buildings and adding new programs.