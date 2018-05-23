FBI: School threats may mean federal punishment

(WAND) – A warning from the Federal Bureau of Investigation says fake threats made to schools could mean prison time.

The FBI says it takes every threat seriously and works with local and state leaders to respond. It says fake threats drain police resources and cost taxpayers money that could be better spent elsewhere.

A federal charge could mean the person responsible spends as long as five years in prison. State charges could also be filed.

“We don’t want to see a young person begin their adult life with a felony record,” said FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

The FBI and law enforcement have watched threats made at schools and other public places rise since deadly shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Law enforcement leaders want public help in the effort to slow down and stop school threats. Anyone who sees suspicious activity or believes the public could be in danger should call 911 or send a tip to the FBI, which can be done at this link. The FBI can be reached over the phone as 1-800-CALL-FBI.

“Remember, if you see something, say something,” the FBI said in a Wednesday press release. “Hoax threats are not a joke, so think before you post!”