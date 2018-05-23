Police name man ejected from truck in crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - State police have named the 70-year-old man who lost his life in a crash near Effingham.

Troopers say George William Stillman, a man from St. Charles, Mo., was behind the wheel on Wednesday morning. He was driving westbound on Interstate 70 when he decided to make a U-turn to the eastbound side.

A press release says Stillman lost control of his Ford F-150 and went into a ditch on the south side of the highway, then overturned several times and ended up getting completely ejected. The Effingham County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

ISP was called to Interstate 70 at mile marker 91. That's about 1 mile west of Effingham.