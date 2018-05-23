Deadly drug in teething products forces FDA action

(WAND) – Baby teething products have been linked to a deadly condition and will be removed from shelves.

The Federal Drug Administration says the drug benzocaine is in some gels sold to help infants and toddlers with teething. It can cause a rare blood condition that is linked to breathing problems, which can be deadly for children. Deaths have already been reported.

The FDA has expressed doubts that these teething products are actually effective.

Benzocaine exists in products like Orajel and Anbesol, which treat mouth sores in adults.

The FDA plans to take action if a company doesn’t remove teething products that contain benzocaine. New warnings will be added to products for adults.

Regulators already released warnings about the dangers of benzocaine, but deaths remained a problem.