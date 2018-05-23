Fire tears through mobile home

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND)- The American Red Cross is providing shelter for five people forced from their home by a Wednesday morning fire.

Firefighters say they were called to a fire at a mobile home off North Oaklane Drive in Riverton around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

The fire started when someone was frying chicken in the kitchen, and it spread when the pot fell off the stove, firefighters said. The fire affected the kitchen and living room, they said.

No one was injured, firefighters said. They said five people live at the home, including three children who were away when the fire happened.

The Red Cross said it is also providing food, clothing and emotional support.