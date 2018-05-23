Campaign pushes roadside safety

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- State leaders are calling on people around Illinois to pledge to adhere to the state’s “Move Over” Law.

The law, also called Scott’s Law in honor of Chicago Fire Lieutenant Scott Gillen, requires drivers to slow down and change lanes if possible when approaching a police, emergency or other vehicle stopped along the roadway.

"Our roadways are dangerous in Illinois, and the reality that too many of our tollway workers face, our police and first responders face is that too many drivers are just not adhering to the law,” said Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Chicago, at a morning press conference. Thaddeus and others pointed to recent death of tollway worker David Schwarz who was hit and killed while picking up debris on the side of the road.

Jones and others are asking people to take a pledge to abide by the law as part of a campaign called “Give Them Distance.’ They are asking people around Illinois to take the pledge online, then share it through social media.