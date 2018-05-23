Eagle Creek deal attracts only one proposal

Findlay, Ill (WAND) – Community leaders and lawmakers were hoping to get several proposals to replace the shuttered Eagle Creek Resort in Findlay. Instead they got one.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is still evaluating the proposal. The request for a proposal was issued in March.

Eagle Creek was a 138-bed resort and conference center. A judge ordered the resort closed in the summer of 2009 because of a mold problem. It has been closed ever since costing Shelby and Moultrie Counties valuable sales tax dollars.

But even with the desire to get a new resort operating State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, says the state has to make sure the proposal was submitted by experienced resort operators.

“It would be a nice shot in the arm for the community,” Rose told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “But it’s got to be done right. It has to be operators that know what they’re doing and it has to be …. at no cost to taxpayers.”

A previous potential developer from Decatur walked away from the project after getting in a legal fight with the state.