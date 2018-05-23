Home invasion suspects behind bars in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say two people accused of breaking into a woman’s home and battering her are behind bars.

Officers say it happened at around midnight on May 12, when the suspects forced their way into a house in the 2500 block of South 4th Street and hit the woman in the head several times. Police say they stole several “items of value” and left in a car.

On Monday, police arrested Amanda Daily, 18, and Christopher Nelson, 25, in connection to the crime. They’re each facing three counts of home invasion, one for residential burglary and another for aggravated battery. Officers say Daily was in the Sangamon County Jail already because of a traffic-related warrant.

Police say the woman injured in the home invasion was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Officers want anyone with information to call the Springfield Police Department at (217)788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.