Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Springfield teacher sexually assaulted a student.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Kasi Korza, who they say was a teacher in District 186 before the accusations of sexual assault came to light. She’s accused of assaulting a male student in the district.

Police took the suspect into custody on Monday.

Korza faces a charge for criminal sexual assault. She is behind bars in the Sangamon County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.