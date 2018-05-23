13 dogs discovered in hot car; 1 dead

ELLISVILLE, Mo. (WAND) – Someone found 13 total dogs in an overheated car in Missouri.

The discovery happened Tuesday morning, when KSDK reports a worker at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distribution center saw the abandoned car in Ellisville. They looked in its fogged-up windows to find the animals. That person brought them water and notified law enforcement.

Police suspect the dogs were in the car for between six and eight hours, while the car is believed to have been sitting in one place for a few weeks. The outside temperature was 75 degrees.

One of the dogs, which had a core temperature of 107 degrees, died. It and another dog went for treatment at Ellisville Vet Hospital because they were in poor shape.

The station reports several of the dogs have brain damage from the heat. The 12 survivors ended up with St. Louis County Animal Care and Control.

Police suspect two unnamed people are responsible. They are not in custody at this time.

KSDK says it does not know yet if people can adopt any of the dogs.