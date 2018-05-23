Police: Gunshot fired in home invasion

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Someone fired a gunshot in a Decatur home invasion, police say.

It happened after 3 a.m. Wednesday, when officers report a man forced his way into the apartment, which is located in the 4800 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and fired the gun. Police say the 23-year-old suspect got into a verbal fight with a 21-year-old woman and 29-year-old man in the apartment.

There were no injuries in the home invasion. Police say the man ran from the scene and is still at large.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.