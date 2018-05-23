$9.7 million can save 1,400 Lincoln artifacts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - President Abraham Lincoln is viewed as an icon in Springfield.

With that kind of legacy, it would be ideal to hold his personal belongings at the museum. That's why the Presidential Library Foundation sought after 1,400 artifacts from a special collector. Dr. Carla Knorowski, the foundation's CEO, said it was the largest collection from a collector.

Obtaining the artifacts was a $25 million dollar investment. Dr. Knorowski said guests can have a better connection in knowing the former president. Some of those items include: legal documents he signed, sculptures and coins made in his image and his quill pen. His pen was left on his desk on the night of his assassination. A private collector could buy those items in an auction.

Since 2007, the foundation has worked to pay the $25 million dollar loan. So far, it's paid $15.3 million dollars off. Dr. Knorowski said it would help if people could pitch in what they can.

"We've worked for 11 years to try and keep it," Knorowski said. "We were asked to purchase it for the state (and) we did."

The foundation has until October of 2019 to raise 9.7 million dollars. In less than a week, the foundation has raised $7,000. Those who wish to contribute can click here.