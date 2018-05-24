Mt. Pulaski remembers Bob Gasaway's life of generosity

MT. PULASKI -- The comparisons to John Wooden might seem grandiose, but that's just how beloved Bob Gasaway was to his community.



From a numerical perspective, he holds his own against UCLA's legendary coach: 1,110 wins, 26 trips to state in 32 years, 3 state championships beating much larger schools. His Mt. Pulaski Grade School teams were disciplined and they squeezed you on defense.



His demeanor was Wooden-like too: legend has it that his one and only career technical came when an official whistled him for having his foot on the line of the coach's box. A gentleman's gentleman, he motivated with positivity. His players were pushed by a desire to not let him down, not because they wanted to avoid a yelling fit. But the Wizard of Westwood probably never went to the lengths of involvement Coach Gasaway did -- taking kids to get new shoes, dinners and even St. Louis Cardinals games.



Gasaway didn't marry -- his family was the community and he lived to see it thrive.



In this WAND feature story, a trio of Gasaway's former players remember the community giant after his passing late last week at the age of 81. They celebrate him not for his gaudy win total, but for his legendary impact on the hundreds of kids he gave his life to.



The John Wooden of Mt. Pulaski will be dearly missed.