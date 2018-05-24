Wednesday Night Score Zone: 5/23

Teutopolis' Cody Jansen racks up one 10 strikeouts in the Wooden Shoes' 7-1 win over Althoff Catholic on Wednesday in the Flora 2A Sectional.

The IHSA baseball and softball playoffs continued on Wednesday night with local teams competing in regionals (3A) and sectionals (1A, 2A) all across the state.



