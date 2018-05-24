2 victims stabbed in Decatur overnight

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say two people were stabbed on Thursday morning. 

Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Decatur Street for the report of a stabbing, just before 1 a.m. When police arrived they found a 61-year-old male and a 62-year-old male with stab wounds. 

Both were taken to a local hospital. The 61-year-old had life threatening injuries and the 62-year-old was treated and released. 

Police were talking to witnesses and served a search warrant to locate evidence of the crime. 

A suspect was not yet arrested and police did not provided any details on who they might be looking for. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department. 

