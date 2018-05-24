Troopers called to 20-foot piece of metal on I-280

MOLINE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State troopers were called to respond to a 20-foot piece of metal in the road on I-280 near Moline.

Troopers found the metal on I-280 west at the bridge.

There were gouges six inches deep in the road that were several feet long.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The metal fell off a flatbed trailer.

The scene was cleared up within an hour.