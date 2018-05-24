Man with 'diaper fetish' charged with sexually abusing young girl

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl by making her take off her clothes, wear a diaper, and then touching her.

30-year-old Darien McKinney is charged with predatory sexual assault of a victim less than 13 years old.

Police said the abuse happened from May to August 2015 in Effingham.

Police started investigating after the victim posted about the alleged abuse on social media.

Officials said McKinney admitted to having a "diaper fetish" and that he wears them himself. He said wearing diapers calms him and is relaxing.

McKinney said he would have "counseling sessions" with the young victim and have her wear diapers three times a week.

He said he would cradle her, give her bottles, and change her diaper.

When police searched McKinney's home, they found adult diapers, pull-ups, a garbage bag full of used diapers, a bottle, a sex doll, and porn.

At the same home and during the same time period, police said another man, 27-year-old Aaron Wilkey was sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty in November.

At Wilkey's sentencing, McKinney spoke in support of him.

McKinney has a $250,000 bond and is due in court at 10 a.m. June 7.