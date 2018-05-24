Crews called to fire at Decatur farm

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a fire at a farm in Decatur.

Firefighters were called to the area of Mt. Auburn Blacktop and Rt. 48 Thursday morning.

Heavy smoke was visible from the road.

The fire started in a small storage shed. No equipment was damaged.

Firefighters said an electrical issue started the fire.

