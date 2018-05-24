Danville working to bring on two more school resource officers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville is hoping to move two officers from the police department to roles as school resource officers by the end of the summer.

By that time, the hope is to have the Danville Police Department fully staffed so the move can happen.

Nine new officers are in training now.

The district currently only has two of the four resource officer slots filled. That is due to the police department being understaffed after retirements and resignations.

In the past, there has been an officer at North Ridge Middle School, one at South View, one at Danville High, and one at North Ridge Middle.

This past year, there was only an officer at Danville High and North Ridge Middle.