Taylorville wants new fire truck

Posted:

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Taylorville hopes to get a new firetruck.

A ten year contract between the City and the Fire Protection district would have to be established as part of the new firetruck deal for financing.

The deal that is in place now is set to expire in 2019. Taylorville Looks to Add New Fire Truck

The city council will meet June 4.

