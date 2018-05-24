Body found in Meredosia identified

MEREDOSIA, Ill. (WAND) - Morgan County investigators have named the man whose body was found Thursday in Meredosia.

County coroner Jeff Lair says 42-year-old Rushville man Robert Utter died. The body discovery happened before 8 a.m. and close to a school in the Meredosia-Chambersburg district.

Lair says the cause of death in the Utter case is unknown until autopsy results can be released.

A nearby school had to go on soft lockdown after the body was found. Students in kindergarten through high school attend classes in that building.

Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.