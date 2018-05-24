More than 100 military medals unclaimed by families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than 100 military medals that were surrendered as unclaimed property are sitting at the Illinois State Treasurer's Office.

Usually, these types of items are forgotten inside storage facilities and bank deposit boxes.

If they go unclaimed for at least five years, they are given over to the treasurer's office. I

Officials hope this Memorial Day weekend will serve as a reminder to families who may be searching for medals earned by military family members.

Medals are always kept until the owners or family members are found.

To check whether you have unclaimed property at the treasurer's office, click HERE.