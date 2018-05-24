Troopers ready for Memorial Day weekend patrols

(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers are gearing up for the Memorial Day weekend.

As people travel around the state, troopers are reminding drivers to be careful not to speed.

Troopers will be posted checking for speeding, DUIs, seatbelt infractions, and distracted driving.

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for travelers. Millions of motorists will be on the roads across the country.

Speeding, DUI, seat belts, and distracted driving are listed as the most common factors in causing fatal crashes.

On Friday, May 25, the ISP will have a Line to Line patrol. That means there will be a trooper every 25 miles on I-55 through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri.

There will be a trooper every 20 miles along I-57 and I-80.

Friday also kicks off a nationwide, four-day Combined Accident Reduction Effort (CARE). Operation CARE works to reduce the number of crashes through strict traffic enforcement.



Last year, the ISP issued 3,036 tickets for speeding violations during Memorial Day weekend. 96 DUI arrests were made, and 533 seatbelt violations were issued.