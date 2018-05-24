Man wanted on felony warrant spotted in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted on a felony warrant has been spotted in Charleston.

Joseph Finley is still not in custody.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

He was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Friday near 12th St. and Adams.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

