Wall of Remembrance on display

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois leaders remembered those who died while serving our nation.

Governor Bruce Rauner and Veterans Affairs leaders met to unveil the fourth annual Wall of Remembrance.

The wall is a rolling virtual display to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The wall will be on display until July 4.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps