Flags ordered to half-staff for Memorial Day

(WAND) - American flags across the country are ordered to fly at half-staff on Memorial Day in honor of the fallen.

Flags should be half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 28.

Governor Bruce Rauner ordered all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly their flags at half-staff.

