Macon County road work set to move forward

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – More roads will be improved as repair work in Macon County moves on to the next step.

The project is the work of E.ON, which is trying to make changes to roads around its Radford’s Run Wind Farm. Roads in several townships will see improvements.

E.ON says it expects to improve 80 miles of roads, including 50 miles of chip seal upgrade and restoration, through two phases of work. The chip seal efforts will be done when the new phase starts soon. E.ON finished the first phase in the fall of 2016.

The Macon County Highway Department says drivers should expect “occasional” 15-30 minute road closures in the county through eight weeks of work, which is scheduled to start the week of June 4. Updates can be found on the department’s Facebook page.

"These upgrades are another important long-term investment and benefit for the community in and around our Radford's Run project," said Silvia Ortin, Chief Operating Officer for E.ON in North America. "We aim to complete this work with as little disruption as possible for residents."

The project will cost E.ON about $20 million.

WAND-TV placed a call to E.ON to learn more about what specific roads will be worked on. This story will be updated when the station hears back.