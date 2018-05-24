Organizations working to put an end to childhood maltreatment

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Local organizations came together to create plans and develop ideas to help put an end to childhood maltreatment.

In 2017, the Decatur and Macon County communities came together to talk about the alarming rate of indicated cases of childhood maltreatment in Macon County. Over the past year, groups have met and researched options for improving the issue.

Over 12 organizations and nearly 60 people were at the Decatur Public Library on Thursday to be a part of the conversations on childhood maltreatment. Group leaders spoke about topics and ideas they've developed to help tackle child abuse and neglect issues.

Elizabeth Kapper, DMH trauma program manager, and Cindy Bardeleben, BabyTalk director of local programming, worked together to create books for new parents to help them through the early stages of becoming a parent.

Christine Gregory, Dove, Inc. executive director, says three out of every 1,000 children are in the care system. Gregory wants people to know it's so important that all the different organizations and the community come together and try to make this life a better place for kids.

In recent statistics, Macon County has been one of the leading counties in Illinois for childhood abuse and neglect. Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare, explains there isn't going to be an immediate change, but believes the issue will get solved with the help of everyone and the community coming together.