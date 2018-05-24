Harvey Weinstein expected to surrender, face criminal charges

NEW YORK (WAND) – Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to arrest as police investigate possible sexual assault.

Law enforcement leaders told The Associated Press that he is likely to be taken into custody Friday morning. He’s accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several women in a span of decades.

These charges are expected to involve a former actress, who said Weinstein assaulted her in 2004 while in his New York offices. The AP reports a grand jury spent weeks listening to evidence in that case, which involves criminal charges.

Weinstein has denied the sexual assault accusations repeatedly.

NBC News reached out to Benjamin Brafman, Weinstein’s attorney, who declined to comment.