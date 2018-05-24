CDC: Dangers may lurk in public pools

(WAND) - The CDC reported 493 cases of disease outbreaks from recreational waters between 2000 and 2014.

Pathogens and chemicals are to blame for over 27,000 reported cases. Data shows one-third of the outbreaks came from hotel pools and hot tubs. Reports also conclude 20 percent of public pools are not properly disinfected.

Doug Knight, general manager of Knights Action Park, says he does everything in his power to keep the park's water clean.

"It starts first thing in the morning at 8 a.m. We're checking the water two hours before we open to see any problems we can," Knight said. "Very hot water is an ideal breeding ground for bacteria. If I'm traveling, I probably wouldn't get in a hot tub without testing the water."

The parasite known as "Crypto" is the culprit of many outbreaks because it is highly resistant to chlorine. Other parasites such as Legionella and psudomonas are easier to control.

St. Mary's emergency medical physician, Worlali Nutakor, says most illnesses come from children swallowing water.

"Crypto can be infected if you swallow water with the contaminated pathogen," Nutakor says. "Pseudomonas (move) by skin contact, and kids can even get ear infections or swimmer's ear. Something like Legionella is by droplet inhalation."

Doctors says symptoms of these outbreaks include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and dehydration. They recommend sick children stay our of pools for up to two weeks.