STATE FINALS: 1A track prelims recap

Click the video above for Noah Newman's report from the 1A prelims!

CHARLESTON -- A star studded cast of Friday Frenzy regulars invaded EIU Thursday for the class 1A track and field prelims.

Several multi-sport athletes are ending their high school careers with a bang, like Meridian's Cameron Getz who is eyeing a state high jump title. Getz also helped his Hawks advance in the 4 x 2 and 4 x 4 relays.

The Lewis twins of Warrensburg-Latham are providing one more dose of Lewis magic. They helped the Cardinals advance in the 4 x 1 and 4 x 4 relays. Diondre Lewis was the 2nd fastest qualifier in the 100 meter dash.

Mt. Pulaski senior Peyton Taylor had the farthest discus throw, and it wasn't even close. Tuscola's Hunter Woodard heads into Saturday with the farthest throw shot put.

That's just the tip of the iceberg - for complete results from Thursday's action click HERE.