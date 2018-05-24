Propane tanks explode in shed fire; structure destroyed

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – A fire completely destroyed a shed near the town of Mahomet.

Firefighters told The News-Gazette they could hear barbecue grills and propane tanks attached to them explode as they arrived on scene. They watched a propane take fly in the air from the shed, which had its roof collapse into the structure.

The shed was located about 200 feet from a house, which sits in the 1800 block of County Road 400 E. That address is about two miles south of Mahomet.

Crews say there were no injuries, although one person needed medical care for heat exhaustion at the scene. Firefighters from Cornbelt, Seymour and Bondville stations kept the flames from reaching the main house.

The shed was made of cinder blocks and had a wood frame roof, the newspaper says. Flames damaged one car inside of it and burned the other. Crews say the shed is a “complete loss”.

The News-Gazette says the renter for the shed kept wire and a trailer in the shed. He works for a fire and security company.

A cause for the fire is unknown on Thursday.