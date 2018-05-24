New $37 million water plant boosts Jacksonville economy

Jacksonville, Ill (WAND) – While many older cities struggle with infrastructure the city of Jacksonville has solved a major problem with its water system.

Mayor Andy Ezard and city leaders dedicated a new $37,200,000 water plant on Thursday. The facility will be able to treat 9-million gallons of water a day.

“This is a heck of a day in Jacksonville, so happy this day is here,” Mayor Ezard told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “It’s definitely a team effort and we are happy this day is here.”

Jacksonville is hoping the new water plant will help attract new businesses in a competitive economic environment.

The plant was paid for with an increase in water rates, money from the state and a low interest loan from the Illinois EPA. The facility took more than 2 years to build.