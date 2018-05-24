Home speaker recorded private chat, then sent it out

PORTLAND, Ore. (WAND) – Amazon had to respond after a personal assistant device sent a private conversation to another person.

The company says an Amazon Echo device in a Portland, Ore., activated after hearing what it interpreted as “Alexa” in a couple’s conversation about hardwood floors. It then said “to whom” out loud, and followed it with “(contact name), right?” before hearing what it believed to be “right” in the conversation and sending the message it recorded, per a statement from Amazon.

A man who works for the husband in the couple called them thinking someone hacked his device, according to KIRO-TV.

Amazon called what happened an “unlikely” event, adding that it will work to make such a thing “even less likely” to happen again.

The homeowners say they wired every room of their house with Amazon devices, but unplugged them when they learned their conversation was sent somewhere. They then contacted the company.

University of Washington tech policy lab co-director Ryan Calo agreed with Amazon that the likelihood of what happened to this couple occurring isn’t high. He says customers still might feel “less assured” about the privacy of their conversations.