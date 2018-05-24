Cop, first responder killers would face death penalty in bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The death penalty could be reinstated for people who target Illinois police and other responders.

Several lawmakers, including State Rep. Jerry Costello II (D-Smithton), Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) and Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park), and others are backing a bill to reinstate the death penalty in those cases. They released a statement Thursday saying police officers and firefighters should have “the ability to hold people accountable for their actions” and justice.

Backers say the death penalty bill does not include gun control language that Gov. Bruce Rauner included in a May amendatory veto of proposed gun restrictions. The governor asked for the death penalty when mass murder and police killers are involved in his veto. On Thursday, one of the governor’s aides said his veto was not an “all-or-nothing” demand for the death penalty in exchange for gun control measures.

Death penalty bill supporters say other changes in Rauner’s veto put “overreaching restrictions on law-abiding gun owners”. His amendments included a 72-hour waiting period for gun delivery, a ban on bump stocks and a new method for courts to remove guns from the possession of a dangerous person.

It is unclear at this time when the bill might be up for debate at the Illinois Capitol.