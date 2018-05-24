2 shot, 1 with life-threatening wounds in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are wounded after a shooting in Decatur, police say.

Officers say two people went to the hospital Thursday night after shots rang out near the intersection of Main and Jasper streets. They say A 25-year-old female and a 41-year-old male were transported to local hospitals. They were then transferred to St. John's Hospital in Springfield for further treatment.

Police say that the 41-year-old had life-threatening injuries. The 25-year-old had injuries but they are not life threatening. .

Neighbors told WAND-TV they saw bullets "fly past them".

A sworn statement released Friday says police arrested a person of interest who witnesses placed at the scene of shooting. Police say the person denied being there when the shooting happened. They face a charge of obstructing justice.

Police were on scene for several hours Thursday night, investigating and interviewing victims and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.