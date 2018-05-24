Nursing home sold to joint group after vote

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign County leaders voted to approve the sale of the county nursing home Thursday night.

The 15-6 decision allowed Extended Care Clinical LLC and Altitude Health Services to go in on the purchase together. They’re expected to buy the home for $11 million.

A special committee urged the Champaign County board to go through with the sale.

The nursing home recently fell into trouble and is losing money. In January, the county had to help the home make payroll with a $170,000 advance.

It has operated in the county for over a century.

The sale barely passed, as the board needed a two-thirds majority to push the sale through. Fifteen was the lowest number of votes to pass it.