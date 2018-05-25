Okaw Valley putting up eye-popping numbers in historic season

BETHANY -- Okaw Valley is having a season, as they say.



The Timberwolves have a school-record 28 wins as they head into the Danville sectional finals on Saturday.



Seven players are hitting above .400, including Rend Lake signee Garrett Fritz and his .520 average (to go with 14 home runs).



Coach Andrew Hagerman's squad has yet to lose to another Class 1A squad, in fact, and has already eclipsed the win total set by the 2015 squad that finished in fourth place at State.



In this WAND interview, Hagerman, Fritz and Trey Yarnell share what it means to represent Bethany and Findlay as the Timberwolves get statewide recognition.





Hitting

Garrett Fritz - .520 Avg (39 for 75), 14 HR, 50 RBI

Austin Harshman - .435 Avg (40 for 92) – 1 HR, 24 RBI

Trey Yarnell - .432 Avg (32 for 74) - 27 RBI

Cody Drake - .431 Avg (31 for 72) – 8 HR, 40 RBI

Hutson Dickens - .429 Avg (30 for 70) 1 HR, 29 RBI

Tanner Coleman - .411 Avg (39 for 95) – 1 HR, 37 RBI

Sam Hagerman - .404 Avg (40 for 99) – 2 HR, 33 RBI

Hayden Francisco - .362 Avg (25 for 69) - 24 RBI

Camden Coleman - .321 Avg (9 for 28) – 1 HR

Austin Hill - .295 Avg (13 for 44) – 3 HR, 20 RBI

Pitching

Tanner Coleman – (8-1 Record) 1.98 ERA – 35.1 IP, 56K’s

Austin Harshman – (6-0 Record) 0.23 ERA – 24.2 IP, 28K’s

Garrett Fritz - (5-0 Record) 1.21 ERA – 29.0 IP, 36K’s

Hayden Francisco (4-1 Record) – 4.33 ERA – 21.0 IP, 16K’s

Trey Yarnell – (3-0 Record) – 16.0 IP, 0.44 ERA, 15K’s

Ethan Macklin – (2-0 Record) – – 30.0 IP, 18K’s