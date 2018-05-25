10 departments respond to farm fire in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) - Fire fighters were working to put out a major fire at the Borgic Sow Farm, just outside of Nokomis.

Fire fighters were called out around 4:30 a.m. to the farm located at 19007 E 13th Road. They say the fire started in the hog building and burned through about four other buildings on the site, according to the Raymond Fire Chief.

Additional units from surrounding communities were called out and about 10 departments were on scene helping put out the flames. From the 10 departments there were over 100 firefighters on scene. The departments came from at least four different counties.

Crews were still on scene around 10 a.m. putting out hot spots and moving hogs out. At this time no injuries have been reported.

Family members tell WAND News that this is a third generation farm. Mike Borgic is the son of the farmer owner and says his family is devastated, "we spend our entire lives trying to make sure these pigs are healthy and safe."

The Borgic Farms, owner is part of the Illinois Pork Producers Association. They released the following statement after the fire:

“On behalf of Borgic Farms, we would like to thank all of our friends, neighbors and members of the community for your support during this unfortunate turn of events. A fire at our sow farm in Montgomery County was detected early this morning and emergency responders and fire officials from several nearby counties have been on site to control the situation. At this time, we are assessing the damage and making it our main priority to work with our two veterinarians that are onsite to transport the animals to another location for their safety and well-being.”

The Red Cross was also on scene assisting the family and fire fighters.