Park District to reopen gas services at Lake Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is working to continue to have gas service at the Snack Shack at Lake Decatur.

On May 10, the district announced they would stop selling gas due to low sale volumes and costly repairs needed at the Snack Shack. Since the announcement community members have voiced their concerns, saying the gas service is critical if the lake becomes a destination point.

Because of the concerns they have decided to reopen the gas service and have agreed to look into the future possibles for the gas sales.

"Since 2009, the Park Board and City Council have partnered in the development of Lakeshore Landing, a long-term strategic plan designed to provide unique recreational amenities for Decatur residents, attract visitors, and improve our community's quality of life," said Chris Harrison, Park Board President. "Following discussion, we were able to agree upon a workable, temporary option for gas sales on the lake. Moving forward, both organizations will continue to seek a permanent solution for 2019 and beyond."

Service will resume at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Memorial Day hours are below:

Memorial Day Weekend Gas Dock Hours Regular Summer Hours

Saturday, May 26 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday 5 - 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 27 noon - 5 p.m. Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, May 28 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.