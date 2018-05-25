Bird nest ignites fire at local church

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A birds' nest caused a church roof to go up in flames on Thursday evening, according to the Effingham Fire Department.

Fire fighters were called to the Effingham Assembly of God at 3200 S. Banker Street 10:36 p.m. for a fire in the roof of the building.

When on scene they found heavy fire coming from the peak of the roof at the north end of the church complex. Inside the church they found light smoke in the building.

An aerial ladder was brought in to being putting out the fire on the roof. The fire was out just before 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from a birds' nest behind and exterior cross that had a light illuminating from behind.

Damage is estimated at $30,000 with and additional $20,000 for the damage to contents.

No injuries were reported.

Teutopolis, Watson fire departments also assisted in the fire.