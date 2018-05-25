Man wanted on felony charges captured in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted on multiple warrants has been captured by police.

Police say 30-year-old Joseph Finley was wanted by for multiple failure to appear warrants for possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.

According to police, they spotted him Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. near 12th St. and Adams, but he got away. He was later found and taken into custody.

Finley could face additional charges from his arrest. It's not clear what those could be.