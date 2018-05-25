Officer performs life saving act on former co-worker

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A DeWitt County Sheriff's Court Security Officer was honored for saving a mans life earlier this year.

Officer Pat Rogers helped save Llyod Chaudoin live when he suddenly dropped to the floor of the DeWitt courthouse. Rogers quickly took action and began yelling for help from staff. He then performed CPR. The act helped Chaudoin's life.

It was not until after the life saving act that Rogers realized that the man he helped save was a former co-worker and mentor to him. They both worked as DeWitt County Sheriff's Correctional Officers in the 1990s.

Chaudoin was there when Rogers was presented the life-saving medal.

"Had it not been for Officer Rogers's quick response and the immediate life-saving techniques he administered, Llyod Chaudoin would likely not have survived. As with any victim experiencing a cardiac event, the timing of receiving medical aid is crucial," said DeWitt County Sheriff, Jered Shofner.

He added that the selfless act is a perfect example of what it is to be a public servant.