Luke Bryan announces Illinois stop for Farm Tour

PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - The country music star, Luke Bryan will be back in Illinois for his annual Farm Tour.

Bryan who performs at many farms across the Midwest will be in Pesotum, at Atkins Farm on Sept. 28.

The Farm Tour started in 2009.

"I can’t believe we’ve been doing this 10 years!" said Luke. "Our goal was to bring big-city production concerts into these small towns across the U.S. giving those communities the opportunity to attend shows that would never come their way."

Last year, Bryan moved his concert from a farm in Edinburg last year to the Illinois State Fair Grounds. The show was moved after the Las Vegas attack that took place during a county music festival.

Tickets for this summers show go on ale on June 6. For more information on the show, click here.