Trial delayed for accused bomber

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A federal judge has pushed back the trial date for a Ford County man accused of a string of crimes including the bombing of a Minnesota mosque.

Michael Hari, along with three other men from Clarence, is charged with possessing a machine gun, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence, and possession of firearms by a felon. The men may also face federal charges in Minnesota.

At a hearing Friday, Judge Colin Bruce vacated a planned trial date on June 5 and set a new trial date for August 21. Hari is next due in court for a pretrial conference July 27. The trial is expected to last about seven days, according to a court filing.