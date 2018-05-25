STATE FINALS: 2A track prelims recap

Click the video above for Noah Newman's report from the 2A prelims!

CHARLESTON -- Friday was a big day for Central Illinois athletes at the 2A boys track and field prelims.

Mt. Zion senior Harley Russell saved his best throws for last, setting personal records in Shot Put and Discus. His discus throw of 186-11 was the best overall of the day.

MacArthur senior Ronald Reed clocked in with the fastest overall time (10.59) in the 100-meter dash. Tolono Unity's Steven Migut was the top qualifier in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (38.51).

For all results from Friday click here!