Athlete hit with BBs while at EIU for track meet

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Eastern Illinois University police are investigating after a high school student was apparently shot with BB pellets while showering at a residence hall.

The student, Connor Artman of Illini West High School, was at the university for the IHSA Boys Track and Field Finals. Through a Twitter post, Artman said he was hit twice with BB pellets.

The school athletics department reported through its Twitter account that Artman has been moved to a hotel. They said he is “OK and a little more motivated for (competition) Saturday.”

In a news release, University Police said the incident happened at Lawson Hall. They reported finding three BB pellets and said their investigation continues. They ask anyone with information on the incident to call Eastern Illinois University Police at (217) 581-3213.