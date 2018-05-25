Davis seeks to name post office after Logan Palmer

Harristown, Ill (WAND) – With congressional approval the Harristown post office could soon be named the Logan S. Palmer Post Office.

Headed into the Memorial Day weekend Congressman Rodney Davis has introduced a House Resolution (H.R. 5935) to rename the postal facility at 1355 North Meridian Road after the fallen navy petty officer. Palmer was among 10 sailors killed when the U.S.S. John S McCain collided with a tanker last August off the coast of Singapore. Davis says it took a bipartisan effort among the Illinois congressional delegation to get the resolution introduced.

“If you’re going to introduce a post office naming bill you have to have every single member of the house from that state sign-on as a cosponsor,” Davis told WAND’s Doug Wolfe outside of the Harristown post office. “We got every Illinois member, Republicans and Democrats, to sign-on to my bill.”

The resolution will now have to be approved by both the U.S. House and Senate. It will then need to be signed by President Donald Trump.

(Photo: Congressman Rodney Davis talks with Sid & Theresa Palmer, Logan’s parents, in Washington.)