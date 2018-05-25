Decatur Lake Patrol out in full force for holiday weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - School is out and summer is here, but Decatur Lake Patrol is asking boaters to take caution before hitting the lake this weekend.

Joe Nihiser gave some tips on how to stay safe on the water.

"Make sure you have a life jacket for everyone on board, whether it's an adult or a child.," Nihiser said. "You need to make sure your boat is not overloaded (and) that you have the proper weight or number of people. Make sure any items you have in your boat are anchored down."

Violations like wake in a no wake zone, not slowing down under bridges and drinking while driving can get a person in deep water. Disobeying the rules could cost big bucks.

"(It's) 150 dollars for a citation," Nihiser added. "If you want to take it to administration court, it could be 140 dollars. The total citation could be 290 dollars by time it is done."

The Lake Patrol expects to see 100 to 150 boats on the lake this weekend. Five Lake Patrol officers will be on duty throughout the entire weekend.